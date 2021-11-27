Villages, gurdwaras our source of funding: Tikait

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday and said that funding from villages and gurdwaras had sustained the farmers’ agitation for a year. He added that he would visit Darbar Sahib with his team again and perform seva “after the battle of farmers is completely won”.

The SGPC honoured Tikait with a siropa (robe of honour) and a photo of the holy shrine.

Talking to media later, Tikait said, “Guru ka langar was the biggest contribution in the farmers’ agitation. Every gurdwara ran langar despite allegations levelled against organisers. Government alleged that we were receiving funding from outside. Our funding source were villages and gurdwaras. Many religious leaders and gurdwars ran langar at a large scale. We will hope that gurdwaras will contribute in the same manner if any such situation arises in further.”

He added: “I will spend four hours with my union at Darbar Sahib and perform seva after we achieve complete success. We have not won the agitation fully yet.”

Asked about political ambitions of the farmer unions. In reply to a question, he said, “The SKM has no plan to contest elections. People of India should keep their faith in SKM, which is united and will fight for the country. The people of the country are more intelligent than the SKM. The people will support the right government.”

In a related answer, he said that farmer unions in Punjab can answer about plans to contest elections. Tikait added that things will be clear after implementation of code of conduct.

Tikait reiterated that farmers need space from the Centre to build a memorial for martyrs of farmer agitation and compensation for their families.

“MSP is a big issue for farmers. Government is not talking on MSP. They just want farmers to go back. But farmers will not go anywhere until all the issues are resolved,” he said.