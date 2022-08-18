Villages across Ravi river in deep water; administration taking stock of situation

About half a dozen villages across Ravi River were cut off from India due to rise in water level on Tuesday night. People who went to their farmlands early in the morning were stranded across the river.

A 50-foot-wide crater was formed on the road leading from Ghonewal village near Dera Baba Nanak. Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, however, is safe so far.

With the help of the Army, the administration evacuated several farmers, women, children and cattle of villages across the river. The administration also arranged for food and medicines for the evacuees.

People of Gurchak, Dala, Ghaniye Ke Bet Jhangi, Ghonewal and other villages adjacent to the river have suffered heavy losses due to the floods.

Gurmail Singh, a farmer, said that fodder for the cattle has been damaged due to increase in the water level. He appealed to the Punjab government to provide immediate compensation to the affected farmers by making a special girdawari of the crops damaged due to the floods. He said that water level in the river increases every year and a big boat should have been ready for evacuation.

SDM Batala Sherry Malhotra, who has additional charge of Dera Baba Nanak, said the administration was constantly monitoring the water level and it was making efforts to help the flood victims.

“Many stranded farmers or labourers have been brought to safety. The administration is taking stock of the situation,” said the SDM. Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ishfaq said that he had gone to the spot on Tuesday night and reviewed the entire situation and instructed the officials concerned to intensify efforts to fill the crater on the road. The Deputy Commissioner said that all arrangements have been made by the district administration to deal with any eventuality.

He appealed to the people of the villages that they should refrain from going to low-lying fields/places near Ravi River.

Road Transport Authority will arrange vehicles to transport the people from the flood-hit area to the relief centre. The block development and panchayat officer will arrange beds and other essentials at these relief centres, the Deputy Commissioner added.