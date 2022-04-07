Verka accuses Jakhar of insulting Dalits, he denies charge

Former Congress minister Raj Kumar Verka on Wednesday took on former state unit chief Sunil Jakhar for allegedly hurting Dalit sentiments, and asked him to apologise immediately.

Verka played a video clip of Jakhar and pointed to him using the phrase ‘pair di jutti sar te rakhna’ while urging high command not to give a position of authority to any leader who does not fit the bill. While Jakhar said he was referring to leaders in Delhi, Verka claimed that the words were allegedly directed at Dalit leaders.

Verka said “I want to show the mirror to Sunil Jakhar. He has used wrong words against Dalits and should apologise to the Dalit society of Babasaheb Ambedkar. Has he lost his mental balance? If you (Jakhar) do not immediately apologise for this, then Dalits will force the Congress High command to throw you out of the party.”

Jakhar clarified: “I have always fought for the cause of the backward classes. The allegations levelled against me for insulting the Dalit society have been presented in a twisted manner. My intention was not to hurt anyone’s sentiments at all.”

He said, “My message was not for any particular caste. This message was for those leaders who are putting pressure on the party high command. A few days ago, I had alerted the party high command about the leaders in Delhi. Such leaders want to control the Congress party and these people should not be given excessive attention. This hurts the status of the party. My message was for the party and I did not speak these words for any caste or religion. You can check my whole statement on my Facebook page….Still if someone feels hurt with my statement then I regret that.”