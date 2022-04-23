US Congressional delegation pays obeisance at Golden Temple

A 19-member US Congressional delegation Friday paid obeisance at the Golden Temple where it praised the Sikh community’s tradition of providing ‘langar’ without discrimination.

The delegation comprised Senators Kirsten Gillibrand (New York), Cory Booker (New Jersey), Sheldon Whitehouse (Rhode Island), Mark Kelly (Arizona) and New York-17 Representative Congressman Mondaire Jones. It also included the family members of the Senators and Chargé d’Affaires, US Embassy, New Delhi, Patricia Lacina, Political Officer, US Embassy, Dane Robbins and Political Officer, US Embassy, Coberly Travis.

Before offering prayers, the delegation visited the community kitchen at the shrine. Later, it paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) officials said.

The SGPC said it honoured the US leaders with ‘Siropa’ (robe of honour), model of Sri Harmandar Sahib and books related to the Sikh faith.

Senator Gillibrand said, “We have come here to worship and we have not only been inspired by what we saw but are

also amazed after visiting this holy place.”

“The generosity of the (Sikh) community to provide food (langar) for anyone who wants food, to work together to make sure millions of people can be fed right here from the community kitchen and to allow millions of people from across the world to worship in this most sacred and special place. We are honoured to be here and we are grateful.”