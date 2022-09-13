scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Two held after their sons share message to blow up pvt school, wanted exam postponed: Cops

As per the police, they received an information in around 11 am about a screenshot being shared widely on social media and WhatsApp threatening a blast at an Amritsar based school on September 16. The message had been received in the WhatsApp groups of schoolchildren and parents.

Hours after a private school in Amritsar received a bomb threat, the Punjab Police Monday arrested fathers of two of its students. The youngsters, both students of Class 10, wanted to get an examination scheduled for September 16 cancelled, police said.

A police spokesperson said, “On getting information, a police team rushed to school and started investigation. It came to fore that the message was originally created by two students of Class 10 of the same school. The exams are going on and their motive was to cancel an exam that was to be held on September 16”.

An FIR under sections 153A, 505, 507 of IPC and 66F of I-T Act 2000 was registered at Sadar police station against two people whose phones were used to spread the message.

“Both have been arrested. The children of these two people are students at the school and had used their SIM cards for committing the offence,” the spokesperson said.

The incident comes day after after another school in Amritsar had received letters threatening to blow up the building. The letters were later traced to three students of the school.

Earlier, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla asked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to tighten the security outside schools, stating that a principal of a famed school has received a threat which has triggered panic among the residents.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 03:18:20 am
House: TMC to bring motion against agencies’ ‘misuse’

