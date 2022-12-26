scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

Two arrested with 10 kg heroin, Rs. 20-lakh drone

The arrested smugglers identified as Dalbir and Jagdish, both residents of Gharinda in Amritsar, had been allegedly engaged in drug trafficking for the last three years and have no criminal case registered against them.

An FIR was registered under sections 21 and 23 of the NDPS Act at Gharinda police station.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Punjab Police has busted a drug smuggling cartel with the arrest of its two kingpins after recovering 10 kg heroin and one sophisticated drone from their possession, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav Sunday.

The arrested smugglers identified as Dalbir and Jagdish, both residents of Gharinda in Amritsar, had been allegedly engaged in drug trafficking for the last three years and have no criminal case registered against them.

DGP Yadav said that the Amritsar Rural Police, led by SSP Swapan Sharma, in an intelligence-based operation has successfully busted this drug smuggling cartel, which had been smuggling contraband to states including Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh after importing them from across the border using drones.

An FIR was registered under sections 21 and 23 of the NDPS Act at Gharinda police station.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A prematurely locked up House, a political yatra that stops short
A prematurely locked up House, a political yatra that stops short
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
In this Class 5 maths lessons, how numbers start to add up to hope
In this Class 5 maths lessons, how numbers start to add up to hope
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-12-2022 at 04:21:06 am
Next Story

Stop seeing killings in Kashmir on the basis of religion: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close