Two arrested with 10 kg heroin, Rs. 20-lakh drone

The Punjab Police has busted a drug smuggling cartel with the arrest of its two kingpins after recovering 10 kg heroin and one sophisticated drone from their possession, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav Sunday.

The arrested smugglers identified as Dalbir and Jagdish, both residents of Gharinda in Amritsar, had been allegedly engaged in drug trafficking for the last three years and have no criminal case registered against them.

DGP Yadav said that the Amritsar Rural Police, led by SSP Swapan Sharma, in an intelligence-based operation has successfully busted this drug smuggling cartel, which had been smuggling contraband to states including Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh after importing them from across the border using drones.

An FIR was registered under sections 21 and 23 of the NDPS Act at Gharinda police station.