Two arrested from Delhi for planting IED under S-I’s car

August 18, 2022 4:41:28 am
A special cell of Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested two people from Delhi in connection with planting of explosive material under the vehicle of a police officer on Tuesday.
The police have identified the arrested as Harpal Singh and Fatehdeep Singh, residents of Sabharanwa village under Patti police station in Tarn Taran district.
Harpal Singh is a constable in the Reserve Battalion of Punjab Police. He was recently posted in the security of a reputed lawyer.
The improvised explosive device (IED) was found hidden under the SUV of sub-inspector Dilbagh Singh at Ranjit Avenue locality on Tuesday. A car cleaner had noticed the object under the vehicle.
A CCTV camera footage showed two motorcycle-borne unidentified people keeping the IED under the car and then fleeing the spot.
So far, the police have not made any statements on why the two allegedly installed the IED under the car of Dilbag Singh.
