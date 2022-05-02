Told police you stop march, we won’t come out of gurdwara: Patiala clash ‘mastermind’ to web channel

In an interview to a Punjabi web channel before his arrest on Sunday, Barjinder Singh Parwana, the mastermind of the Patiala clash which happened on April 29, claimed that he was not in favour of stepping out of Gurdwara Dukhnivaran Sahib and he never did.

On Sunday, the Punjab Police claimed to solve the conspiracy behind the Patiala clash and declared Damdami Taksal leader Parwana as the mastermind.

According to Parwana, he had reached an understanding with the Punjab Police to remain inside Gurdwara Dukhnivaran Sahib and come out only if the Shiv Sena faction carried out an anti-Khalistan march. As the Shiv Sena faction failed to carry out the march, he remained inside the gurdwara, something which was criticised by Sikh activists who went to the clash site.

In the interview, Parwana said, “It is a common practice that police keep Sikh leaders under house arrest in view of Operation Blue Star anniversary on June 6. Police could have done the same with the Shiv Sena leaders to avoid trouble.”

Talking about the evening of clash, he said, “We had a word with the SSP that we would stay back at Gurdwara Dukhnivaran Sahib. If Shiv Sena carried out march then we would also come out. But there was no march by Shiv Saniks. Don’t go by the half-minute video on the Internet. Anyone can do anything. The main issue was about their call to carry out march in the city. This is what we had discussed with SSP that we will not come out of gurdwara if you manage to stop that march.”

He said, “(But) a miscreant came there and he raised false alarm. Within five minutes, half of the activists went with him. Many activists at gurdwara left with him. We don’t know who he was,” said Parwana, suggesting that he was not in full control of the gathering.