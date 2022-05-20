The rise and fall of Sidhu, the politician

For former Congress MLA, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Amritsar may have been the place of his political birth, but it was the constituency of Patiala that was always at the centre of his political ambitions. Sidhu — who was sentenced to a year of rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court on Thursday in a 1988 road rage case in which one man was killed —had shifted his political activities majorly to Patiala in the last one year or so.

On Thursday too, as the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict in the road rage case, Congress leader Sidhu was in the middle of holding a protest rally in Patiala against the rising inflation. Sidhu’s political career has been choppy to say the least, having landed in Amritsar on a BJP ticket in 2004 amid taunts of being an outsider by Opposition parties. He then went on to get a big mansion constructed for himself in the Amritsar constituency in what he hoped would prove his commitment to the city .

And the move worked.

Sidhu managed to win the Amritsar Parliamentary seat thrice in a row for the BJP and the Amritsar East Assembly seat once for the Congress party.

The leader’s first victory was in 2004, when he trumped five time sitting Congress MP, RL Bhatia, by more than a lakh votes during the Lok Sabha elections.

He, however, later had to resign as the BJP MP after he was convicted in the same road rage case for the first time in 2006. However, the Supreme Court later went on to stay his conviction in the case, and Sidhu again contested the byelection to become Amritsar MP for a second time by defeating the then Punjab Finance Minister, Surinder Singla, of the Congress, by 77,626 votes in 2007. In 2009, Sidhu managed to come out on top in a narrow contest when his winning margin reduced to just 6858 votes against OP Soni of Congress during the general elections.

In the years that followed, Sidhu slowly cut down on his public appearences in Amritsar, to the point of staying away from the 2014 election campaign, with the BJP naming Arun Jaitlyas his replacement from Amritsar. The BJP, instead, sent Sidhu to Rajya Sabha, a position from which he resigned and joined the Congress just before the 2014 elections. He was fielded as the party’s Amritsar East Vidhan Sabha candidate, a seat he won by more than 40,000 votes.

However, trouble started after his promised projects and announcements for the Amritsar city couldn’t fructify, leading the freshly minted Congress leader to indulge in a very open tussle with the then Punjab CM, Captain Amarinder Singh.