Tell Punjabis why you agreed to Centre’s proposal to extend BSF jurisdiction: Sukhbir questions Punjab CM

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president, Sukhbir Singh Badal, on Sunday said Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi should come clean and tell Punjabis why he had allegedly acquiesced to extending the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) to cover nearly half of Punjab during his meeting with Union Home Minister, Amit Shah.

Talking to the media after paying obeisance at Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal as part of their Pargat Diwas celebrations, the SAD President said it was a well-known fact that Punjab Chief Minister met the Union Home Minister on October 5 following which the jurisdiction of BSF to search, recover and arrest was extended to ten districts in the state.

Sukhbir Badal said, “Punjabis expect decisive action from you to defeat the conspiracy to establish Central rule over Punjab through this decision. This decision is also against the principles of federalism as well as the very ethos of democracy. it was condemnable that Channi has not reacted to this development with any concrete action till now.”

He also alleged the Congress party of going for symbolism alone in appointing a Scheduled Caste leader as the state’s Chief Minister. “The leader should have the intent to work and the Congress should allow him to work also. At present both these things are missing,” said Badal. Prodded for a comment on the recent lynching at Singhu, Sukhbir said such barbaric acts have no place in a civilised society and added that he was all for free, fair, and speedy investigations into the entire incident to bring out the truth.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a rally in the huge hall of the temple as part of the Pargat Diwas celebrations, Sukhbir said, ” Valmiki Tirath was given a complete makeover during the previous SAD led government at a cost of Rs 250 crore.” He added that if the SAD-BSP combine is voted to power in the next Assembly elections then they will establish a university in memory of Bhagwan Valmiki ji in the Doaba region.

Sukhbir said that the university will be set up in addition to the one which will be established to commemorate the memory of Dr BR Ambedkar.

The SAD president also announced to constitute a special committee for the regular maintenance of all heritage places and those of religious significance. He said that this was necessary seeing the manner in which various iconic places — like the Heritage Street adjoining to Sri Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) — had fallen into disrepair.

While sharing his vision for inclusive growth of the state, Sukhbir said initiating the Atta-Dal and Shagun schemes were bold steps that had improved the economic condition of the poorest of the poor in Punjab. “Now we will supplement these steps by ensuring 33 per cent reservation for meritorious students from underprivileged sections of society in technical institutions. “The state will also facilitate the students with secured loan of Rs 10 lakh to pursue higher studies,” he said.

Earlier during the rally, former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia alleged that Navjot Singh Sidhu was using abusive language and making unwarranted interferences in state government affairs.

He said instead of trying to fool the people, both Navjot Sidhu as well as Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi should come out with a blueprint to list how they will fulfill all the promises made to the people before the 2017 Assembly elections.