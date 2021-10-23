Tarn Taran police look into CCTV footage of gaushala

A gaushala outside village Cheema Kalan is under scanner over claims that victim of the Singhu lynching, Lakhbir Singh, was last seen working in the cowshed before leaving the village. Tarn Taran police have collected DVR of CCTV cameras from the cowshed amid unconfirmed reports even suggested that accused Sarabjit Singh had visited village multiple times before the Singhu incident.

The owner of cowshed, Baba Dilbag Singh, alleged that police were harassing him as it was allegedly misled by Cheema Kalan Sarpanch Awan Kumar.

“Police came to me and alleged that some Nihangs picked up Lakhbir from my cowshed. It is a big lie…. Sarabjit Singh or Lakhbir Singh never came to our cowshed…I know Sarpanch Awan Kumar has given this wrong information to police. But it is not true.”

Dilbag Singh is head of a Dera Baba Brahm Shekh, which is near a drain outside the village. His house is also near the drain.

Talking to The Indian Express, Lakhbir’s sister Raj Kaur said, “Nobody told me about sighting of Sarabjit Singh in village before the murder of my brother. According to my knowledge, Lakhbir had no contact with any Nihang. He used to have drugs and liquor. Someone took him to Singhu border…”

Asked about claims of Sarabjit Singh being seen in the village, Varinder Kumar, head of SIT formed by Punjab government, said: “We are verifying…We will let you know. I can’t disclose anything at this stage.”

Dilbag added, “I have old rivalry with Awan Kumar. He is spreading rumours about me. He troubled me in the past too. Police have harassed us in past too and false cases were registered against me on due to influence of Awan Kumar. It was due to enmity with him that we installed CCTV cameras at cowshed so that no one can make wrong allegations on us.”

About cooperating with the police, Dilbag said: “We have provided CCTV footage of the cowshed. It may have data from 15 days to one month. We have nothing to hide. But it is true that a close aide of Awan Kumar has Nihang relatives. Why police is not probing if Sarabjit or Lakhbir was in touch with Nihang relatives of Awan Kumar.”

Sarpanch Awan Kumar and his brother were booked in at least three FIRs earlier this year. He, however, denied allegations levelled by Dilbag Singh and said that he has not spread any rumours and everyone should wait for the police to complete their investigation.

There is still no clarity about when was Lakhbir seen in the village last time. Different accounts claim that he was seen in village for last time between October 10 to 13.

According to the statement of Nihang body chief Baba Balwinder Singh at Singhu border, Lakhbir was making rounds of their camp on protest site for three days before the incident.

Meanwhile, Haryana Police had reached the home of Lakhbir on Thursday to record statement of his sister, Raj Kaur. However, the SIT formed by Punjab government to probe events leading up to Singhu lynching is yet to meet Lakhbir’s family.

“Do you really think governments are interested in finding the truth? There seems no attempt to find the truth either by Haryana or Punjab Police,” said a villager.