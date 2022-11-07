Sudhir Suri cremated; police say accused was self-motivated

The body of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri, who was shot dead outside Gopal Temple in Amritsar on Friday, was cremated at Durgiana Temple cremation ground on Sunday.

Sandeep Singh alias Sunny (31), a local shopkeeper, is accused of shooting dead Suri.

The cremation was delayed as some Shiv Sena leaders were detained in their house by police. The family agreed to cremate the body only after these leaders were allowed to attend the cremation.

Shiv Sena supporters who had gathered outside Suri’s house raised slogans against police for detaining some of its leaders.

“Everyone has a right to participate in the last journey. Why police had kept Shiv Sena leaders in detention,” asked Sudhir Suri’s brother Brij Mohan Suri.

A large number of police force was deployed at the cremation ground. Additional Inspector General of Police (NRI) Jagjit Singh Walia and DCP Parminder Singh Bhandal were seen interacting with the family members of the Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader.

Police Commissioner Arunpal Singh said that the investigation is in a nascent stage and nothing concrete can be said on it as of now.

He said that a special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the murder. The SIT will comprise DCP Detective, ADCP City 1-2, In-charge Anti-Gangster and CIA In-charge.

Advertisement

ADGP R N Dauke will also oversee and review the investigation.

The police commissioner said that so far only one accused (Sandeep Singh) has been named in the FIR.

“Accused Sandeep Singh was self-motivated. It is not yet clear if he was associated with any organisation. Some pictures have been found in his mobile, from which it is clear that he was self-motivated. He was inspired after seeing videos on social media and carried out the murder. But we are still investigating,” said Arunpal Singh.

Advertisement

Police were also investigating those gangster groups which took responsibility for this murder.

Police sources said that a gun licence was issued to the accused in 2016, and it is being investigated why the licence was issued.

Police sources said that Sandeep Singh confessed to the crime in a statement and said that he was not associated with any organisation.

A .32 bore licensed weapon used in the crime was seized. A court in Amritsar had remanded Sandeep Singh in seven-day police custody.