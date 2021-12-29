Sukhbir says Rajewal tried to strike deal with Shah to end farm agitation

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal Tuesday accused BKU (Rajewal) chief Balbir Singh Rajewal of striking a deal with Home Minister Amit Shah to weaken the farmers’ agitation when it was at its peak.

Talking to newsmen after addressing a gathering in favour of BSP candidate Kamaljit Chawla, the SAD chief said a letter was written by Rajewal as Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader and some other farm unions to the Shah to strike a deal to end the farm agitation. “The contents of the ‘letter bomb’ are more shocking. Rajewal and some others farm union leaders were ready to sacrifice the welfare of the farmers and had agreed to a partial rollback of the farm laws,” Sukhbir said.

The SAD leader alleged that a section of ram leaders within SKM suggested Modi government that only Farmers’ Produce and Trade Act be repealed. He said the farming community was feeling betrayed that a person who had been given complete rights to negotiate on their behalf, had tried to strike a deal with the Centre. “Rajewal owes an explanation to the entire community for his conduct. The entire matter should be probed,” Sukhbir said.

Rajewal, who has never reacted to the allegations, couldn’t be reached for comments. A group of 22 Punjab farmer organisations have floated their own political front, Samyukta Samaj Morcha (SSM) announcing that it will contest all the 117 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections. They have also declared the 78-year-old Rajewal as the face of their front.

Sukhbir, meanwhile, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce transfer of Chandigarh and Punjabi speaking areas to Punjab during his visit on January 5. He said that the PM can also announce bestowing of riparian rights of river waters to the state.

Modi is scheduled to inaugurate a satellite centre of PGIMER in Ferozepur and is likely to address a rally after the event. “I urge Modi to make a difference on January 5 by transferring Chandigarh to Punjab. Punjabi speaking areas which were left out of the state at the time of its reorganisation in 1966 should be transferred back. Similarly, the riparian rights of the state over its river waters should also be bestowed to it,” he said.

On coming together of the BJP, Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s SAD(Sanyukt), Badal said that “combining one non-entity with another doesn’t make any difference to the final product. A zero hundred times over is still a zero. Punjabis know their arithmetic. This alliance will not make any difference on state politics”.

Speaking about Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu’s “make a cop wet his pants” remark, Badal said “ as if being a misguided missile was not bad enough, Sidhu is now shaming Punjabis by publicly resorting to vulgarity in his frustrated, maverick outbursts”. On Congress MLAs Fateh Jung Bajwa and Balwinder Laddi joining the BJP, the SAD chief said though it was an internal matter of the Congress it was a reflection of the state of affairs of the Punjab Congress.