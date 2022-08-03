scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Student bodies demand want GNDU to bring down fee structure

Heavy police force was deployed outside the gurudwara to avoid any untoward incident.

By: Express News Service | Amritsar |
August 3, 2022 6:00:36 pm
GNDU and the government must interfere and make GNDU lower its fees, Jujhar Singh added.

Students of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) had on Monday called a gathering at the university’s gurudwar to discuss the fee structure.

Various students’ organisations, including National Student Union of India, Student Organisation of India, Student Organisation Sath, United Sikh Student Federation, All India Student Federation, Students for Society, Chandar Shekhar Azad Student Organisation, took part in this gathering.

During the meeting, students and research scholars passed 10 resolutions and formed a Students Action Committee to pursue their demands.

The students demanded that the GNDU fee structure should be equivalent to Punjabi University, Patiala. “Students bodies have worked out a document in which a camparison is made between the fee of same courses in GNDU and Punjabi University, Patiala. About fees of around 25 courses have been compared in and the data for the same has been taken from recent prospectus of both the universities,” said Jujhar Singh, a student leader.

He added that it is obvious from document that GNDU is charging much higher fee for the same courses. “GNDU charges around Rs 43,000 more for admission in PhD in Arts stream. Masters in Journalism and Mass Communication is expensive at GNDU by Rs 28,000. GNDU charges Rs 24,000 for MSc in physics,” he said, adding that even private some private colleges charge much less than GNDU and the government must interfere and make GNDU lower its fees.

Among the other demands, students said that the Birs of Sri Guru Granth Sahib should be kept with due respect and proper code of condition at the Library’s Rare Book Section should be ensured, sitting capacity of the library should be maintained at the ratio of one fifth to the total number of university students. They added that a committee with students’ participation should be constituted to review issues such as fine, late fee, short attendance etc, seminar halls should be freely available to students for organising lectures or other social activities, no parking fee should be imposed on students.

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 06:00:36 pm

