Monday, July 25, 2022

Strong childhood memories came back: Reena Varma on visiting her home in Pak

Written by Kamaldeep Singh Brar | Amritsar |
July 26, 2022 4:20:18 am
Reena Varma returns on Monday to Attari after visiting her childhood home in Pakistan. (Express Photo)

Reena Chhibber Varma, a Pune-based elderly woman whose long-cherished dream of visiting her ancestral home in Rawalpindi materialised last week, returned to India on Monday after spending five days at her childhood home in Pakistan. Reena Varma had been trying to get a Pakistan visa since 1965 but to no avail. She finally managed to get a visa this year when the Pakistan-India Heritage Club and Pakistan’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar assisted her in the process. Khar had seen Reena Verma’s video on social media which she made at the behest of a Pakistani journalist.

It was 90-year-old Reena Varma’s last wish to visit her home in Rawalpindi.

On Wednesday, she visited her ancestral dwelling Prem Niwas in Rawalpindi’s Prem Gali and slept in her room after 75 years. Reena Varma received a warm welcome at her home, which she left with her family during the Partition.

Talking to reporters at Attari, Reena Varma said, “It is great feeling. I don’t think anyone did it before like me. I slept in my room. I used to sleep in that room before leaving the city in 1947.”

Must See |90-year-old Indian on cloud nine as she visits her Pakistan home. Watch video

She said, “I received great love and affection there. It was more than my expectations. It was my dream to see my house at least once. I always say that my hometown is Rawalpindi. Strong memories of my family members came back when I watched my old home. I have no words to say thanks for the hospitality I received there. I will request the government to make it easy for the Partition victims above 90 years of age to go to Pakistan so that they can see their homes.”

During her visit in Rawalpindi, Reena Varma was the cynosure of all eyes. Everyone, including the media, was standing outside her ancestral house to have a glimpse of her. In August 1947, her family of five siblings moved to Pune. Although she was able to visit Lahore once as a young woman, she could never return to Rawalpindi.

She became emotional seeing her house in Rawalpindi. She went into every room of the house and looked at the walls she had left 75 years ago. She used to spend her time in the balcony of her house as a child humming songs. When she saw that balcony again, she was overwhelmed with emotions. This time, too, she spent some time in the balcony, stood there, sang the same song that she used to hum in her childhood.

