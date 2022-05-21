STF apprehends juvenile who ran drug racket with ISI’s help

The Anti-Drug Special Task Force (STF) has claimed that it had busted a drug and arms supply nexus being run by a juvenile with support from Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

STF also claimed that the nexus was involved in the December 2021 Ludhiana court IED blast.

STF investigation found that constable Gagandeep Singh, who allegedly died while planting the bomb in the Ludhiana Court on December 23, 2021, had received the IED consignment through a drug-smuggling ring. It is not the first time that such a network was involved in smuggling and supplying arms and explosives.

According to STF, the juvenile and accused Lakhbir Singh of Amritsar, among others, were involved in the supply of drugs, arms and explosives through drones from Pakistan.

“Prime accused of the case is a juvenile who was apprehended on May 17. During interrogation, he revealed the name of his associates, namely Sawinder Singh, Dilbagh Singh and Harpreet Singh, all from Amritsar. Being a juvenile, he was produced before a juvenile court and sent to an observation home in Ludhiana,” states the STF press note.

It further reads, “During interrogation on May 18, accused Sawinder Singh and Dilbagh Singh disclosed that they had received a consignment of heroin from Pakistan based drug trafficker Haji Akram on May 12, which they divided among themselves. Accused Dilbagh Singh also admitted that he was in possession of two Pakistani sim cards which he uses to communicate with traffickers there. During the remand, STF border range recovered the aforementioned heroin along with one mobile phone, with two Pakistani sim cards from Dilbagh Singh.”