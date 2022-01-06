SSP said PM was coming, did not take him seriously: protest leader

A leader of the farmer union, which had blocked a road forcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to return without addressing a scheduled rally in Punjab, said had they known that the PM was actually taking that route, they would have reacted differently.

“After all, he is our PM,” said Baldev Singh Zira, state general secretary, Bhartiya Kisan Union Krantikari (Phul).

He further said: “The Ferozepur SSP had come to inform us that the PM is taking this road, but we thought he was fibbing in order to disperse us. We were there to stop the BJP vehicles (on way to Ferozepur rally venue). Had we known that the PM was actually travelling on this route, our reaction would have been different”.

Zira said they were staging a dharna over the bridge at the drain near Piyaareana village on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur highway. “We had asked BJP vehicles to take an alternative route to the rally to avoid our dharna. We thought the PM will be arriving in a helicopter. It was only later that we learnt from television news that the PM got stuck in a traffic jam and returned due to our dharna.”