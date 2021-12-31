scorecardresearch
Friday, December 31, 2021
Soldier form Tarn Taran village killed in J&K encounter

Jasbir was posted as Lance Naik in 19 Rashtriya Rifles in south Kashmir.

By: Express News Service | Amritsar |
December 31, 2021 8:15:10 am
Jasbir had come to village on leave to check on the health of her sister, who was admitted into hospital due to heart attack.

Jasbir Singh (26) of village Vein Puin in district Tarn Taran got killed during an encounter with the militants in Kashmir on Thursday.

Village Sarpanch Balram Singh said,”Family got information about Jasbir Singh in morning as they received call from army officials.” Jasbir Singh got bullet injury on his neck. He was posted as Lance Naik in 19 Rashtriya Rifles in south Kashmir. He joined Army in 2015. Jasbir survived by his farmer parents Gurbhagat Singh and Sikhwinder Kaur and younger brother Ranjit Singh. His sister Rajwinder Kaur is married.

