Sohna and Mohna, conjoined twins from Amritsar, get separate voting IDs

Amritsar-based conjoined twins Sohan Singh and Mohan Singh, fondly known as Sohna-Mohna, were given two separate Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) on Tuesday. Both had turned 18 last year.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Punjab, S Karuna Raju said that special arrangements will be made for Sohna and Mohna, so that both can vote separately, while ensuring that their privacy could be maintained.

He added that the Election Commission had considered Sohna and Mohna as separate voters and decided to give individual voting rights to both of them.

The CEO has also symbolically handed over five more EPIC cards to the first-time voters during a state level event.

Raju also unveiled the poster of ‘Know Your Candidate’ mobile application, using which electors can know the particulars and criminal antecedents of any candidate.

He said that the mobile app has been developed to provide wide publicity and greater awareness regarding criminal antecedents of contesting candidates to ensure transparent elections.