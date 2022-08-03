scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

SIT probing Behbal Kalan, Kotakpura police firing cases summons Saini

Former Punjab DGP Punjab Sumedh Singh Saini has been named as an accused in the Kotakpura and Behbal Kalan police firing incidents, which took place when he was Punjab police chief.

By: Express News Service | Amritsar |
August 3, 2022 4:05:44 am
Former Punjab DGP Punjab Saini has been asked to appear before the SIT in Chandigarh. (File Photo)

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the October 2015 Kotkapura police firing case on Tuesday summoned former Punjab DGP Punjab Sumedh Singh Saini for questioning in a related case. The summons come almost a month after the Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed a bunch of petitions by Saini and other accused police officers seeking transfer of the case to a central agency.

Saini has been named as an accused in the Kotakpura and Behbal Kalan police firing incidents, which took place when he was Punjab police chief.

Saini has been asked to appear before the SIT in Chandigarh.

Earlier, the former DGP had failed to appear before a SIT, led by ADGP LK Yadav, probing the Kotkapura police firing case on July 8 citing his unavailability due to a court case hearing in New Delhi. He had then sought three weeks’ time to appear before the SIT.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Macroeconomic Factors’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-August 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Macroeconomic Factors’ or ‘...
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...Premium
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Amritsar News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 04:05:44 am

Most Popular

1

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies to families) effective in checking recruitment … Faceless modules a challenge’

2

Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?

3

Suspected gas leak: Over 50 women workers in apparel SEZ near Visakhapatnam fall sick

4

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

5

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

Featured Stories

Efficacy of RTI Act is threatened by opacity, opposition from bureaucracy...
Efficacy of RTI Act is threatened by opacity, opposition from bureaucracy...
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India
Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?
Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?
Explained: All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile with razor-sharp bl...
Explained: All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile with razor-sharp bl...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
3rd T20I: India trounce Windies, go 2-1 up in five-match series

3rd T20I: India trounce Windies, go 2-1 up in five-match series

All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile used to kill al-Zawahiri
Explained

All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile used to kill al-Zawahiri

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies) effective in checking recruitment'

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies) effective in checking recruitment'

I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious sentiments
Opinion

I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious sentiments

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

9 channels taken off air between 2017-2022 for code violation: I&B Minister

9 channels taken off air between 2017-2022 for code violation: I&B Minister

Why you should read ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ or ‘Article 44’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ or ‘Article 44’

Premium
4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India
Explained

4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India

Premium
AMU drops teachings of two Islamic scholars from syllabus

AMU drops teachings of two Islamic scholars from syllabus

Alia Bhatt reacts to criticism about ‘Love Storiyaan’ in ‘Kesariya’

Alia Bhatt reacts to criticism about ‘Love Storiyaan’ in ‘Kesariya’

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement