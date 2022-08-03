SIT probing Behbal Kalan, Kotakpura police firing cases summons Saini

August 3, 2022 4:05:44 am
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the October 2015 Kotkapura police firing case on Tuesday summoned former Punjab DGP Punjab Sumedh Singh Saini for questioning in a related case. The summons come almost a month after the Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed a bunch of petitions by Saini and other accused police officers seeking transfer of the case to a central agency.
Saini has been named as an accused in the Kotakpura and Behbal Kalan police firing incidents, which took place when he was Punjab police chief.
Saini has been asked to appear before the SIT in Chandigarh.
Earlier, the former DGP had failed to appear before a SIT, led by ADGP LK Yadav, probing the Kotkapura police firing case on July 8 citing his unavailability due to a court case hearing in New Delhi. He had then sought three weeks’ time to appear before the SIT.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Amritsar News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies to families) effective in checking recruitment … Faceless modules a challenge’
4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for IndiaPremium
Latest News
Facing backlash from Opp, Deputy CM meets district officials to assess drainage measures
Shivpal questions Ram Gopal-Yogi meet’s ‘real intent’
Newly-married Mann has an advice: Avoid big fat weddings, they are debt traps
Bengal School Job scam: ED raids at 6 spots; Partha’s aide says money ‘slipped’ into her flats
Lok Sabha passes Bill to implement global norms on endangered species
Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel visits Kutch as district battles lumpy skin disease
Flagging terror threat, India pledges support to Maldives
Har Ghar Tiranga initiative: BJP youth wing to carry out awareness campaign
Delhi confidential: First To Argue
PM’s Sabarmati Riverfront event deferred
Serving food at Ramlila, Durga Puja stalls to get tougher with DDA order
PIL on Gandhi Ashram in HC: Govt says new trust for better coordination, not to take over existing ones