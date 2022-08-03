SIT probing Behbal Kalan, Kotakpura police firing cases summons Saini

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the October 2015 Kotkapura police firing case on Tuesday summoned former Punjab DGP Punjab Sumedh Singh Saini for questioning in a related case. The summons come almost a month after the Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed a bunch of petitions by Saini and other accused police officers seeking transfer of the case to a central agency.

Saini has been named as an accused in the Kotakpura and Behbal Kalan police firing incidents, which took place when he was Punjab police chief.

Saini has been asked to appear before the SIT in Chandigarh.

Earlier, the former DGP had failed to appear before a SIT, led by ADGP LK Yadav, probing the Kotkapura police firing case on July 8 citing his unavailability due to a court case hearing in New Delhi. He had then sought three weeks’ time to appear before the SIT.