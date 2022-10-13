SIT formed by ex-CM Amarinder can’t deliver justice: AAP’s Kunwar Vijay

Ahead of the seventh anniversary of the Kotakpura and Behbal Kalan police firing, now AAP MLA from Amritsar North and former IPS officer who investigated these cases, Kunwar Vijay Partap believes justice can’t be done till the SIT formed during the previous Congress government is pursing the cases.

To be observed on October 14, the anniversary will be held under the AAP government for the first time.

People will again make a demand for justice in the death of two Sikhs, who were protesting against the 2015 Bargari sacrilege and were allegedly shot dead in police firing.

On Wednesday, the SIT investigating Kotakpura firing incident questioned former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, who was heading the government in 2015. Earlier, the SIT had questioned the then Punjab home minister Sukhbir Singh Badal.

However, Partap had termed Sukhbir’s questioning a mere formality. “When Sukhbir Singh Badal came out after appearing before SIT headed by L K Yadav, he gave statement that Kunwar Vijay Partap won’t be spared. Who gave him power to say that? Sukhbir Badal was not questioned. He was served tea and snacks,” Partap had said in the Assembly on September 29.

Talking to The Indian Express, Partap said, “I will say what I said in Punjab Assembly in the recent session. The SIT formed by former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh can’t deliver justice.”

In May last year, the then Congress chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh had set up a new SIT – led by Additional Director General of Police L K Yadav – to probe the Kotkapura police firing incident following the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had quashed the report submitted by the first SIT, headed by the then Inspector General Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, on April 9, 2021.

Asked what the government should do to ensure justice in the police firing cases, Partap said, “Captain government had got quashed investigation conducted by me from Punjab and Haryana High Court. Government can approach court against that court order.”

Once considered close to former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Partap was presented as a champion of sacrilege cases by the AAP as soon as he joined it. But he was not given any important role in the government of Bhagwant Singh Mann. Unlike most AAP MLAs, Partap often speaks on issues which his own party government does not find comfortable.

‘Bhagwant Mann was first to visit me’

Sukhraj Singh, son of Bhaghwan Singh, has been leading an indefinite protest at Behbal Kalan to seek justice. Bhagwan Singh and Gurjeet Singh had died in the police firing. Talking to The Indian Express, Sukhraj Singh said, “Bhagwant Mann was the first politician to visit me in 2015 after my father was shot dead. He remained in constant touch with me and I last talked to him few months before he become chief minister. He had promised me that he would ensure justice after formation of Aam Adami Party government in the state. I have not tried to contact Bhagwant Mann since he has become chief minister. I hope that he would keep his word.”