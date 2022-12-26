Sikkim gorge accident: Punjab’s Onkar Singh, Haryana’s Somvir cremated with full honours

The mortal remains of Naib Subedar Onkar Singh of Army’s 285 Medium Regiment and Lance Naik Somvir Singh of 113 Engineers Regiment were consigned to flames at their native village on Sunday with full military and state honours.

The two were among the 16 Army personnel who lost their lives when the truck they were travelling in plunged in a gorge in Sikkim on Friday. While Naib Subedar Onkar Singh was cremated at his native village Najowal in Punjab’s Pathankot district, the funeral of Lance Naik Somvir Singh was held at his native village in Haryana’s Hisar.

Indian Army personnel near the wreckage of an Army truck after the vehicle skidded off while negotiating a sharp turn (PTI) Indian Army personnel near the wreckage of an Army truck after the vehicle skidded off while negotiating a sharp turn (PTI)

Under the command of Major Yogesh, the soldiers of the 327 Medium Regiment came to Pathankot and saluted Shaurya Veer Naib Subedar Onkar Singh while firing bullets in the air.

Earlier, the body of Onkar Singh was airlifted to Pathankot airport from where it was brought to his village Najowal in a military vehicle decorated with flowers. Punjab Cabinet Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh, Major Yogesh, SP Manoj Thakur, SDM Dhar Harjinder Singh, DSP Sameer Singh Mann, Shaheed Sainik Parivar Suraksha Parishad general secretary Kunwar Ravinder Singh Vicky paid tributes to martyr Onkar Singh by offering a wreath.

Hundreds of youths took out a “Tricolour Yatra” from Kanwan Chowk of Pathankot-Amritsar national highway to the village with the body of the martyred soldier. Onkar Singh is survived by his mother Saroj Bala, father Thakur Raghubir Singh, wife Sapna and four-year-old son Mukund. Mukund lit his father’s funeral pyre.

Minister Kataruchak said that the Punjab government stands with Onkar Singh’s family in this hour of grief. He said, “As soon as the battle casualty report comes from the Army headquarters, an amount of Rs 1 crore will be handed over to the martyr’s family as per the policy of the government. Also, the Shaheed Sainik Parivar Suraksha Parishad has demanded to name one government school in the village after Onkar Singh and to build a ‘Yadagiri Gate’ in memory of the martyr.”

In Haryana, as soon as the body of Somvir Singh reached his home, the martyr’s mother and father kissed his forehead, while his sister and brother saluted him. His wife was seen crying inconsolably.

Scores of people, including villagers, paid their last tributes to him and shouted slogans in favour of the martyr.

His three-year-old daughter and one-year-old son lit the pyre.

Haryana Minister of State Anoop Dhanak, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Jaibir Yadav, Army personnel and other officials attended the cremation.

Somvir Singh was commissioned into the Army on June 26, 2015. He had come to the village on a 55-day leave and resumed duty last week.

Somvir’s younger brother Surender also joined the Army in 2018. Surender is currently posted in Pune.

With PTI inputs