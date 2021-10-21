Sikh activists give Rs 1 lakh to Singhu victim’s wife, daughters: ‘Want to help as Lakhbir victimised them’

The wife and three daughters of Lakhbir Singh, who was lynched at Singhu border, have received financial help of Rs 1 lakh from two Sikh activists.

To offer the same, Gangveer Singh Rathore and Sunny Singh Khalsa, both independent social workers, visited village of Lakhbir’s in-laws in Amritsar. They said that they had collected this money through voluntary donations and were offering it on behalf of the community.

In written statement later, they said, “We don’t want to create any wrong perception that family of sacrilege suspect would get financial aide. We want to help these girls because they were also victimised by Lakhbir who never fed them. However, some people are using these girls to create sympathy for Lakhbir and play dirty politics. I would like to ask these people not to use these girls to play their politics, but help them instead…They should be helped because they were troubled by Lakhbir. Rest, our views of the incident at Singhu border are same as that of Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh.”

On Sunday, Bheem Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad had met Lakhbir’s sister, Raj Kaur, at village Cheema Khurd in Tarn Taran and provided financial assistance of Rs 5,000 while promising more help.

While providing financial help, Gangveer said, “We learnt through newspapers that Lakhbir’s three daughters and wife were not looked after by him. In last five years, Lakhbir never cared to know how they were living….His brother-in-law Sukhchain Singh endorsed these news stories. Allegations of his involvement in the sacrilege act have created more trouble for the family. Their lives were already full of misery…There is no scope of keeping any malice toward the family for the alleged actions of Lakhbir.” In a video with Sikh activists, Lakhbir’s brother-in-law, Sukhchain Singh, said, “If Lakhbir is guilty, we stand with the community.”