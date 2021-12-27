Sidhu targets Channi govt again, says ‘will not rest’ till Majithia is arrested

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu once again targeted his party’s government in the state Sunday as he questioned its intent to go beyond filing an FIR against SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia. Further asking people during a rally if they were getting sand and cable connection at cheap rates as announced by the government, Sidhu said these issues cannot be fixed through mere “talk” and “jugaad”.

“Kahan hai Majithia,” Sidhu asked the crowd taking a dig at former minister while asking to him come out and face the law.

“FIR will do nothing. Sidhu will not sit idle until the arrest is made. If you have to do just formalities then FIR was also launched in Bargari sacrilege case,” said Sidhu from stage.

He added: “If you want to vote for punishing people like Bikram Singh Majithia, jobs for youth and justice in sacrilege cases, bring an honest man on the top. Chief Minister does everything. CM has absolute power. Bureaucracy is nothing. Ministries are treated like slaves…. Good Chief Minister will end mafia. It is on you to bring an honest CM on top and end the mafia.”

Batting for his ‘Punjab model’ of governance, Sidhu said if it gets clearance for it from the party leadership, a sand trolley will be available at just Rs 1,000.

He then asked people if they were getting sand at cheap rates announced by the government and getting cable connection at slashed rates. Last month, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had announced that the charges for cable TV connection had been fixed at Rs 100 a month. He also announced that sand will be sold at Rs 5.50 (verify) per cubic feet.

“There may be many announcements. Are you getting cable at Rs 100? Are you getting sand free of charge, its price is Rs 3,700-4,400 (trolley),” he said, adding: “This is why I am telling you it will not work with mere talk. It will come with a policy and budgetary allocation…it won’t work with ‘jugaad’.”

Sidhu also supported the candidature of former Congress MLA Ashwani Sekhri from Batala Assembly constituency during the rally. Earlier, Sekhri had alleged that Punjab Cabinet minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa wanted to contest from Batala and ‘interfering’ in constituency.

Sekhri had joined Captain Amarinder Singh’s camp just a month before later was asked to resigned from post of CM. Sekhri’s men were appointed on key positions in Batala by removing supporters of minister Tripat Rajinder Bajwa. But arrangement stayed only for month and Sekhri’s men were removed as soon as Charanjit Channi became CM. There were also rumours that the disgruntled leader would join SAD or BJP to contest elections from Batala.

Sidhu, however, told crowd that Congress party has always given Batala ticket to a particular community and the seat will remain with that community in these elections also.