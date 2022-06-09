Sidhu Moosewala’s bhog in Punjab saw sea of people who came to celebrate his legacy

While Sidhu Moosewala was still growing in his music in life, he has become a cultural symbol of Punjab in death. His bhog ceremony held according to Sikh custom at grain market of Mansa turned into a celebration of his legacy.

Sidhu Moosewala was in love with his farm and agricultural fields. He was cremated in his farm and his ‘antim ardas’ (last prayer) was performed in the grain market, where agricultural produce reaches.

Moosewala’s fans, not only from Punjab but different parts of northern states, thronged Mansa to pay their last respects to the singer.

All the roads leading to Mansa had ‘chabeels’, offering cold and sweet water to those travelling in scorching heat to attend the bhog ceremony. It is a tradition in Punjab to serve water to unknown commuters in the summers and the tradition came alive without any specific call on the day of the bhog ceremony of Moosewala.

To make it more personal, fans also visited his native village Moosa, besides attending the bhog ceremony in Mansa city.

The slogans of ‘Bole So Nihal’ and ‘Sidhu Mossewala Amar Rahe’ rent the air in Mansa.

Sidhu Moosewala also carried the pride of turban along with his music to different parts of world. On his bhog, Saradrian Trust organised a ‘turban langar’ where the youths were gifted free turbans. Many youths were seen going back home with turban on their heads. Punjab Congress state president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring was also seen wearing a turban on Wednesday.

The youths had come on tractor trolleys with songs of Moosewala playing on music systems. The favourite tractor of Moosewala was also brought to the bhog ceremony.

Though small in numbers, young girls – fans of Moosewala – were also seen in the crowd.

Some youths were carrying placards telling the attendees not to take selfies with celebrities on such a sombre occasion. Sidhu’s pictures and flags were on sale. Many youngsters had come wearing T-shirts with Moosewala’s pictures on them. Badges were used to remember him. The quotes on Moosewala’s pictures were emotional and rebellious.

Youngsters were seen patting their thighs while raising slogans. Patting on thigh and then raising arm was the favourite Punjabi expression of high spirit for Moosewala in his songs and live shows.

Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak committee arranged for ‘langar’ of 2.5 lakh people and it was served to attendees.

A blood donation camp was also organised to remember the singer-turned-politician. Free saplings were distributed to plant in memory of Moosewala.

People were united in grief. There was no space for all in the main ‘pandal’. When the ‘antim ardas’ (last prayer) was being performed, people were seen standing under the scorching heat of the sun with folded hands praying for their beloved singer, brother and son.