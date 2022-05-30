Sidhu Moosewala, a boy you don’t know: From his love for weapons to his favourite tractor

Sidhu Moosewala brought his remote village Moosa in Mansa, considered the least developed district in Punjab on several parameters, on the world map as he belted one hit song after another.

Not only Bollywood celebrities but US rappers, including Drake, expressed their condolences after the news of the 28-year-old singer’s murder broke Sunday.

Weapons and tractors

Sidhu Moosewala faced criticism for glorifying weapons in his songs but he never shied away from declaring his love for them. According to two of his friends who were with him when he was attacked near the Jawahar Ke village of Mansa, he even fired from his pistol before breathing his last. “The criticism regarding weapons came from the western understanding of weapons. Sidhu Moosewala had grown his attachment to weapons because of Punjab and Sikh history. It has nothing to do with gun culture in the US,” said his close friend Stalinveer, a video producer.

Moosewala, whose real name was Shubdeep Singh Sidhu, also loved his parents, tractors, ploughs, and farms as well as his village. According to a friend, Sidhu Moosewala, who is said to have paid more than Rs 1 crore in tax every year, asked his parents for pocket money. “His parents used to get worried whenever he went outside. They would scold Sidhu if he was found moving without security. They would also keep a check on him to protect him from bad company… He would allow his parents to make decisions for him,” said another friend.

A particular model of a 5911 tractor manufactured by HMT was his favourite and he often mentioned it in his songs. Moosewala even gifted a tractor to his mother on her last birthday. “He was so much in love with tractors that he considered it the best gift for her mother’s birthday. We laughed over it and asked him why didn’t he consider a Punjabi suit over the tractor. He replied that yes that could also be also a good gift for his mom,” said Stalinveer.

Close to farms and his village

The singer was an international student when his songs started getting hits on YouTube. Unlike other Punjabi singers, Sidhu didn’t become an NRI and came back to his village.

Stalinveer said, “He had a special love not only for tractors but other agricultural tools also. Being near to these agricultural equipment would give him a special kind of joy that other people may feel for expensive cars. He was close to agriculture and didn’t change even after becoming famous and rich.”

Sidhu Moosewala, who belonged to a family of small farmers, bought around 50 acres of agricultural land in and around his village after tasting success. He also constructed a big house on the outskirts of his village and some work was still pending.

“He would get many calls from Bollywood. We have seen the messages of famous Bollywood actors and directors on his phone. But he would always say that he won’t go to Mumbai for meetings. If anyone wants to come then one should come to my village Musse,” said one of his close friends.

Of golgappas and kurta-pyjama

Despite his popularity, Sidhu moved around in his village like any other youth. He also often went to a golgappa stall at the Mansa-Talwandi Sabo road. His fans would land at his home in the village and he would be available to meet them most of the time. Instead of wearing expensive brands, he chose the traditional kurta-pyjama and turban.

A friend said, “We live in a rented room in Mohali and Sidhu would often come there. He would sleep on the floor along with us. We offered him to get a room in a hotel but he wanted to live like a normal boy of his age.”

Sidhu had got engaged recently and he often ask his friends to look for dresses that he could gift his fiancé.

Moosewala, who was welcomed into the Congress with much fanfare, was also moving away from the party. He was not seen much with the party leaders after the Assembly elections last year. He even recorded a very radical song, which is yet to be released, on the issues concerning Punjab politics and also criticised some Congress leaders.

“He had received threats but never really believed that someone would kill him. He was a person full of life and would often ask why someone would kill me. He had no malice for anyone. Sidhu Moosewala had emerged from the defeat in the 2022 Assembly elections and he would say that I have tasted defeat at the age of 28. It is better than tasting it at 50,” said a member of his production team.

Sidhu Moosewala would have turned 28 on June 11 and he was planning to go to Leh for his birthday celebrations.