Friday, August 19, 2022

Who complained against Sidhu Moosewala’s SYL song, asks RTI applicant; Centre, Punjab say no info

The song SYL, referring to the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal — a bone of contention between the Punjab and Haryana governments — was released on Moosewala's official YouTube Channel on June 23, just about a month after the Punjabi singer was murdered on May 29.

Sidhu Moosewala (File)

Two months after YouTube removed slain singer Sidhu Moosewala’s song SYL, at least two Union government ministries and the Punjab government have stated that they don’t have any information about the complaint that led to the video-sharing and streaming platform banning the song in India.

The song, which also touched upon topics like undivided Punjab, the 1984 riots and the hoisting of the Nishan Sahib at the Red Fort during the farmers’ agitation against the now-repealed central farm laws, had garnered more than 2.7
crore views and 33 lakh likes in three days before being pulled down by YouTube India.

“Video unavailable. This content is not available on this country domain due to a legal complaint from the government,” reads the message displayed for the song on Moosewala’s official YouTube channel since June 26. the Google-owned platform has removed the song from India and it is still available in other countries.

Amritpal Singh Khalsa, a fan of the slain singer and resident of Thane in Maharashtra, filed three separate RTI applications — with Punjab government’s home department, Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting — requesting for the “certified copy of the complaint made by the Union Government to Youtube/Google or any other website or chief compliance officer against Sidhu Moosewala’s SYL Song”.

Khalsa also sought certified copies of complaints received by the two Union governments ministries against the song that was the first and the only by Moosewala to be released after his murder.

The reply received from Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting reads: “RTI application on the subject mentioned above…and to inform in this regard that the desired information is not available with the undersigned CPIO”.

The MHA too gave a similar reply. “As per available records, no such information is held by the undersigned CPIO. Therefore, information may be treated as NIL,” read the reply.

The Punjab government too denied having any such information.

“Why is government hiding information about the complaint made against SYL song? YouTube said that government had complained against song. Government should have made public why it lodged a complaint against the song. Now it is not even providing information through RTI. I will keep filing RTI applications till I get the answer,” said Khalsa.
SYL was written and composed by Moosewala and released by music producer MXRCI. Through the song, Moosewala, who had also unsuccessfully contested this year’s Punjab Assembnly election in February as a Congress candidate, had tried to address the dispute over SYL canal. While Punjab, which is against the canal, has been demanding a reassessment of its share of the water of the Ravi-Beas rivers, the neighbouring Haryana has been seeking completion of the canal to get its share of water.

The late singer enjoyed a huge following in India and abroad.

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 01:15:04 am
Kiran, once a javelin gold medlist, picked for India women’s tour of England

