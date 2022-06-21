scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Questions raised over Punjab Police functioning

Punjabi singer Shubdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 in Mansa district.

Written by Kamaldeep Singh Brar | Amritsar |
June 21, 2022 7:39:37 am
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Questions raised over Punjab Police functioning

In a big breakthrough in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, Delhi police on Monday claimed to have arrested two shooters and their associate in the sensational murder of the Punjabi rapper.

But the development has put the focus on Punjab police, which have been lagging behind in the murder probe, raising serious questions about their functioning in the backdrop of RPG attack on Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters.
The arrested have been identified as Priyavrat and Kashish (the alleged shooters), and their associate Keshav Kumar.
