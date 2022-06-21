Sidhu Moosewala murder: Questions raised over Punjab Police functioning

In a big breakthrough in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, Delhi police on Monday claimed to have arrested two shooters and their associate in the sensational murder of the Punjabi rapper.

But the development has put the focus on Punjab police, which have been lagging behind in the murder probe, raising serious questions about their functioning in the backdrop of RPG attack on Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters.

Punjabi singer Shubdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 in Mansa district.

The arrested have been identified as Priyavrat and Kashish (the alleged shooters), and their associate Keshav Kumar.

