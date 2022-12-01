Announce reward of Rs 2 crore on Goldy Brar, Sidhu Moosewala’s father urges Punjab govt

Six months after the death of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, his father Balkaur Singh Thursday demanded the Punjab government and police to announce a reward of Rs 2 crore to anyone who provides information on Goldie Brar, who is the mastermind behind his son’s murder.

Singh, who arrived in Amritsar for a religious function in Verka, has said that he was “ready to give the reward from his pocket if the Punjab government does not have the money”.

Sidhu Moosewala was murdered at the Jwahrke village in Mansa’s district on May 29. Canada-based Goldy Brar is the main accused in the Moosewala murder case.

Criticising the Punjab government, Balkaur Singh said that even after his death, the government is collecting the income tax of Rs 2 crore which Moosewala used to pay every year. “The government should instead announce a reward of Rs 2 crore to the person who would help arrest Goldy Brar and take steps to arrest the gangster,” Singh remarked.

Pointing out the example of the Australian Government which announced a reward of $1 million (Rs 5 crore) for the arrest of Indian-origin Rajwinder Singh who was an accused in the murder of an Australian woman and fled the country four years ago, Balkaur Singh said that after the award was announced he was recently caught with the help of Interpol and Delhi Police.

“In 2018, a Punjabi killed a girl in Australia and hid in Punjab, but the Australian government announced a reward of $1 million. The accused was caught a few days back. Similarly, a reward should also be announced for nabbing Goldy Brar.”

Moosewala’s father said that his son never earned anything in life. “In the initial phase, when Sidhu used to sing, he used to deposit money in the accounts of his friends. He was cheated. Even today there is only one account and tax is paid on all the earned money.”