Sidhu Moosewala Murder: ‘Kingpin told shooters to hurry after security pruned’, states the chargesheet filed by Punjab Police

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, the alleged mastermind behind the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, on May 28 had informed his gang’s sharpshooters that the Punjab government has trimmed the security cover provided to the singer-politician and asked them to hurry up and execute the killing, the Punjab Police has said in an 1,850-page chargesheet filed in the case.

Moosewala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sindhu, was killed in a hail of bullets the day after when he was travelling in a jeep withbhis cousin and a friend. Immediately after the killing Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for the murder.

“Goldy Brar gave the news of withdrawal of security of Sidhu Moosewala to shooters on May 28 and asked shooters to hurry up on May 29, after which Priyavart Fauji, Keshav Kumar, Ankit Sersa, Deepak Mundi and Kashish alias Kuldeep came with a (Mahindra) Bolero car from Faridabad side and Manpreet Singh Manna and Jagroop Singh alias Roopa came with with their (Toyota) Corolla car and weapons from Mansa,” reads the chargesheet filed in a Mansa court on August 26.

The security cover of Moosewala, who was shot dead on Sunday, was halved from four personnel to two by the Punjab government on May 26, in a pruning exercise carried out by the Punjab Police. He was among 424 VIPs who were stripped of their security partially or fully. The Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Adami Party government had claimed credit for withdrawing security by tweeting that it “was an attack on the VIP culture”.

In a tweet that it had shared from its official handle, the Punjab AAP had singled out the names of Moosewala along with that of Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpeet Singh. Many office bearers of AAP had shared the tweet on social media inviting sharp reactions from the Opposition. Later, following a Punjab and Haryana HC order, the state government had to withdraw the decision.