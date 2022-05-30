Sidhu Moosewala murder: Fans crowd singer’s home for one last glimpse, markets fall silent

From Punjab to Canada, Sidhu Moosewala’s fans have been united in expressing grief and seeking justice for the singer who was gunned down in broad daylight at Mansa’s Jawaharke village on Sunday evening.

On Monday, a huge crowd turned up at the Moose village in Mansa from where the singer hailed, all of them fans of Moosewala.

Cars and bikes were spotted parked on both sides of the Talwandi Sabo-Mansa road from T-Point of the road that goes towards Moose village on Monday. Sidhu Moosewala’s home is barely 100 meters from the main road.

As uncertainity remained throughout the day about the actual time of cremation of Moosewala’s body, the crowd in front of and in the house of Moosewala continued swelling. Though, the family finally decided to hold the cremation on Tuesday, the crowd stayed put for most part of the day at Moosewala’s newly constructed house.

Moosewala’s new home is divided into two parts. While family, relatives and politicians were seen sitting in the main house, the singer’s fans crowded the other part, which mostly is a garage for tractors, cars and other agricultural machines owned by the family.

“I have come here because I love his songs. His songs gave me strength. His songs will remain with me for life. I had never met him in real life. Hence, I am here with the hope that I get to see him at least once,” said Mandeep Singh, who had come from Kalinwali in Haryana.

Among the people who had gathered near the singer’s house on Monday were fans from every strata of the society — children of wealthy farmers to farm labourers — in the age group of 14 to 30 years.

Another man, 18-year-old Jatheinder from Ferozpur, said, “Sidhu Moosewala has been killed because he wrote the truth. He was a rebel. Governments don’t want such icons for youth. He was criticised from the very first day. People who speak the truth have always faced opposition. His fans never stopped loving him. He had potential. And hd he touched the heart every single Punjabi.”

“Sidhu Moosewala was larger than life. But government was not ready to accept this fact. Sometimes people only get respect after they die,” said Pinta from Barnala.

Another fan, Bittu said, “I work in a cycle puncture shop. I liked his songs because they are full of motivation. His songs inspired me to do something big in my life. Who doesn’t want to be rich ? Sidhu Moosewala was also from a small farmer’s family. But never stopped him from achieving his dreams.”

“Sidhu Moosewala” market falls silent

Barely 100 meters from Moosewala’s house, lies a market on the T-Point on Talwandi Sabo Mansa road. The market thrived on Sidhu Moosewala, his music and his fan base.

Surjit, who runs a tyre repair shop in this market, said, “Moosewala would come to me for getting the tires of his cars repaired. People used to stop and talk to him whenever they saw him at the market. Some fans in fact used to hangout in the market daily in the hope that they get to meet Moosewala.”

There are around 15 shops in the market, most of whom are dependent upon Moosewala’s fan base. The owners of the two kulcha and golgappa stalls in the area said most of their businesses were due to Moosewala’s fans. On Monday, both the stalls were shut as the area was gripped in a blanket of grief.

“Who will come here now ? Our fortunes were tied to him. Now nothing is left. Mansa has lost its most valuable asset,” said Raju, owner of a dhaba in the market.

“At least 50 cars would come here daily. Sometimes i fed more than 100 customers in a day. The roar of bikes were never ending. They would all come and stay here and wait for Moosewala. Some would go to his house and come back happily after meeting him and then spend money at our shops. Other would eat drink and wait for him,” said Raju.

A property dealer’s shop had also come up in the market. Gurdev Singh Sidhu, the property dealer, said,” Moosewala had been investing in agricultural land and hence the prices of land went up. We would make deals knowing we had his backing. But everything has crashed with his death. Value of property has come down with his murder.”