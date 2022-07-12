Sidhu Moosewala murder: Probe brings 2021 arms case back into spotlight

The investigation into Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder case has brought a 2021 case, where weapons and ammunition were found on panchayat land adjacent to the house of former Punjab Assembly speaker and Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) leader Nirmal Singh Kahlon, back into the spotlight.

The probe into the 2021 case resumed after Nirmal’s nephew Sandeep Singh Kahlon, a panchayat officer, was arrested in the Moosewala murder case. Sandeep is allegedly linked to gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, who was also brought on remand from Tihar jail by the Punjab police in relation to the Moosewala murder case.

“The special investigation team (SIT) probing the Moosewala murder case has also been questioning Sandeep regarding the contents of the FIR registered last year for recovery of weapons and ammunition, adjacent to the house of the Kahlon family. We have also been considering bringing Sandeep on remand to resume the investigation into the FIR, in which so far, unidentified persons have been booked,” the Station House Officer at Fatehgarh Churian, Prabhjot Singh, said.

On July 7, 2021, a case under the Arms Act was registered at Fatehgarh Churian police station of Gurdaspur following the statement of Aarpinder Singh, a caretaker at the Kahlon family house. The caretaker allegedly found an envelope with a 30 bore pistol, a magazine, 9 rounds, 2 AK-47 magazines and 60 AK-47 rounds buried under the soil in a park adjacent to the ancestral house of Nirmal Singh Kahlon.

Sandeep’s and Nirmal’s houses at Daduyod village in Batala share a common wall.

Nirmal’s son Ravi Karan Singh Kahlon, then Akali Dal in-charge of Halqa Fathegarh Churian, unsuccessfully contested elections on the ticket of SAD(B) from Dera Baba Nanak in the 2017 Assembly elections. Though Ravi Karan had told The Indian Express that he did not share good relations with Sandeep, his social media profile suggests otherwise.

Sandeep’s alleged link to the Moosewala murder case

Recently, the Punjab Police arrested a man named Satbir Singh for allegedly delivering arms, which were used to murder singer Sidhu Moosewala, to Bathinda in his Fortuner vehicle. Satbir allegedly told the police that Sandeep Singh Kahlon had assigned him the job to deliver the arms on the instructions of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. Satbir allegedly has a long-standing business relationship with Sandeep.