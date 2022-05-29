Sidhu Moose Wala didn’t have security guards when he was shot, AAP says govt will probe why

The security cover of Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on Sunday, was halved from four security personnel to two on May 26, in a recent security pruning by the Punjab police. However, the Punjabi singer and Congress leader was not accompanied by the two commandos still in his security detail when he was killed as a result of “gang rivalry”, the police said.

Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Toora said Moose Wala did not take “the two commandos which were still in his security detail nor the private guards he had engaged, telling them that he was going for a round.”

The two gunmen, the SSP said, were withdrawn in order to augment police force for ghallughara diwas, marked to protest Operation Bluestar.

Aam Aadmi Party’s chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said that the government will inquire as to how Moose Wala’s bullet-proof car and gunmen stayed at home on the fateful day.

In a video message, Kang called upon the Opposition “to not play politics” on the issue, saying “it a time for introspection about why many youngsters and sportspersons of the state take to gangs rather than getting Asian and Olympic medals.”

Toora said the incident took place around 5:45 pm, when Moose Wala was travelling in a Mahindra Thar jeep. A Bolero and Scorpio intercepted the Thar four to five kilometers from Jawaharke village and rained bullets, several of which hit Moose Wala.

“Moose Wala was declared brought dead at Mansa Civil Hospital. His cousin and friend who sustained gunshot injuries were referred to Patiala,” Toora added.

Amid reports that bullets were fired from an AK-47 rifle, Toora said, “It is under investigation.”

Asked if there was any front camera in Moose Wala’s jeep, the SSP said there was no camera.

When asked where Sidhu Moose Wala was going, SSP Toora said, “Pind da gera lain ja reha si (Moosewala was out to take a round of the village). He asked his gunmen to stay back, saying he would be back after taking a round”.

The SSP attributed the killing to “inter-gang rivalry between Lawrence Bishnoi and Lakhi Patial gang.”

Asked how Moose Wala came into this, Toora said Moosewala’s manager Shagunpreet Singh was named in a police case relating to Vicky Midukhera murder. “So we suspect that the incident could have been carried out due to that.”

The family members of Middukhera, former SAD leader, had been recently demanding that Moosewala be questioned in the murder case.

Middukhera was shot dead in August last year in a market in Mohali. The police had arrested three shooters who were allegedly hired by the killers, and during their questioning, the name of Shaganpreet Singh had cropped up. Shaganpreet had left the country and is suspected to be in Australia. The Mohali police had also issued a Lookout Corner (LOC) notice against it.

With ENS inputs