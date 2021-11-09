Sidhu visits Dera Baba Nanak, prays for Kartarpur corridor opening

On the second anniversary of the inauguration of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu visited Dera Baba Nanak and prayed for reopening of the corridor that has been closed since the Covid-19 outbreak.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan, meanwhile, used the occasion to attack the Narendra Modi government. Sidhu, however, did not attack the Centre, but made other demands related to the corridor.

Imran tweeted, “Today is the second anniversary of the Kartarpur Corridor — a corridor of interfaith harmony that allows India’s Sikh community special access to one of their holiest sites. Kartarpur Corridor reflects my government’s commitment to minority rights and interfaith harmony…This Indian govt’s mindset is the greatest hurdle towards peace in our region today.”

Sidhu said: “Around 70,000 devotees used corridor before it was closed due to Covid-19. There was no issue faced during that time. There are infinite possibilities in this corridor.”

Media Byte at ICP, Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib pic.twitter.com/jLv7dmOQ6p — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 9, 2021

He added, “I humbly request the Union Home Minister that the promised platform, 100 m wide and 60 ft high, ‘Darshan Sathal’, should be constructed as soon as possible near the border so that devotees can pay obeisance to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib. Whenever the corridor is closed for some reason, platform would provide solace to the devotees. This platform is also needed because 75 per cent of the devotees don’t have passport. I will write a letter for reminder. At least, four binoculars should be installed here.”

Sidhu did darshan of Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib through binoculars.