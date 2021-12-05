Sidhu bats for trade via Attari route: ‘Punjab will develop in 6 months’

Punjab Congress chief and Amritsar East MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu once again batted for aggressively jacking up trade via the Attari border, claiming it will help Punjab chart development journey of six years in six months.

Talking to media during his visit to the trade festival PITEX by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said,”Think about it. Passport holders should be allowed to trade through borders. It will bring development. It is my claim that Punjab will develop in six months equal to six years. If Mumbai-Karachi can be open, then why not Amritsar and Lahore? We are only doing trade of less than 5 per cent of this potential.”

He added: “The opportunity of trade via ICP is locked for Punjab. I am not saying that there is no need to vigilant on border. Within a year of the end of Second World War, all borders in Europe were opened on one visa. The progress of centuries took place in few years.”

‘State to give MSP for pulses’

Sidhu also said that he was “making big announcement” that Punjab government will procure pulses and it will provide MSP on pulses to farmers. “Why can’t we give MSP on pulses when we are importing pulses from outside. Instead of importing it from outside, Markfed can procure it,” said Sidhu.

‘Where is the money coming from’

While answering questions at KMV college Saturday, he asked where will the money come from to fulfill the big promises that the leaders are making.