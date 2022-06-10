Not all shooters in Moosewala murder identified yet; no clarifty on weapon either

Even after 13 days have passed since the murder of Punjabi singer Shubdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala, police have neither identified all the shooters involved in the crime, nor arrested any of the four gunmen named so far.

Moosewala was shot dead in Jawhar Ke village in Mansa district on May 29 by shooters who had come in two cars.

The police have managed to arrest only close associates of alleged conspirators or those who allegedly provided logistic support to the shooters. And the Delhi police have made contradictory claims about the shooters involved in the murder.

Talking to The Indian Express, a member of the special investigation team said, “We have identified four shooters as of now. We will be sure only once we get a person who can identify each one. Right now it is very difficult to ascertain how many shooters were there. It could be seven, eight or even nine also.”

“None of the shooters have been arrested so far. The list of shooters circulating on social media was not released by us. The Delhi police had released a list. But we have not confirmed any shooter on it. Two or three names on that list have already proved fake. Mahakal, who was arrested in Maharashtra, is not a shooter. Harkamal Rannu, arrested by the Bathinda police, is also not a shooter. Both were on the list released by the Delhi police.”

About the weapon used in the attack, the police officer said, “The weapon is from the AK series. Ammunition can be used in multiple weapons. So a report is awaited and only then we will come to know which weapon was used.” As many as 24 bullets were pumped into the singer’s body.

Amid media reports that the murder could be linked to Pakistan-based ISI and gangster Harvinder Singh Rinda, the police officer said, “As of now, we cannot say anything about Rinda’s involvement.”

The Punjab police, who want to quiz gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for his alleged role in the murder, are not happy that their counterparts in Delhi secured the gangster’s custody for four more days on Friday. He is lodged in Tihar Jail in the national capital in another case.

The Punjab police think an extension of Bishnoi’s Delhi police custody could further delay a breakthrough in the murder case.

The CBI also snubbed the state police when it rejected their claims that they had asked the premier investigative agency to issue a red corner notice for another gangster, Goldy Brar, ten days before the Moosewala murder. The agency said the request came a day after the murder, in which Brar is also suspected to have had a role.