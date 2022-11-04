scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Amritsar

The incident took place outside the temple where Sudhir Suri and some other leaders of the party were holding a protest.

Crime scene where Shiv Sena leader was shot dead on 4.11.22, Friday. (ANI)

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead by an unidentified assailant while he was sitting on a dharna outside a temple in Punjab’s Amritsar on Friday.

The incident took place outside the temple where Suri and some other leaders of the party were holding a protest.

 

Suri was shot multiple times and the accused has been arrested, said Amritsar Police.

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 04:40:18 pm
