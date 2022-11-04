Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Amritsar

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead by an unidentified assailant while he was sitting on a dharna outside a temple in Punjab’s Amritsar on Friday.

The incident took place outside the temple where Suri and some other leaders of the party were holding a protest.

Shiv Sena faction leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead while he was sitting on dharna outside a Temple on Friday afternoon. Sandeep Singh allegedly opened fire at Suri. Accused runs a shop near the dharna spot where Suri was protesting by blocking road. @iepunjab @IndianExpress — Kamaldeep Singh ਬਰਾੜ (@kamalsinghbrar) November 4, 2022

Suri was shot multiple times and the accused has been arrested, said Amritsar Police.