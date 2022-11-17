scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Shiv Sena leader booked for alleged hate speech

Soni’s recent statement on Harmandir Sahib had sparked a controversy. He was booked under Sections 295A, 504 and 505 of the IPC.

Shiv Sena leader Harvinder Soni. (Photo: Twitter/@shivsena_soni)

The Gurdaspur police has booked Shiv Sena leader Harvinder Soni for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments in an alleged hate speech. Sikh activists have been protesting outside Gurdaspur SSP office for the last two days demanding legal action against Soni. Soni’s recent statement on Harmandir Sahib had sparked a controversy.

Also, SGPC secretary Partap Singh on Tuesday handed over a letter to Amritsar DCP Parminder Singh Bhandal for action against Soni. “A video of Shiv Sena leader Harvinder Soni from Gurdaspur calling Sikhs as terrorists and threatening to attack Sri Darbar Sahib has gone viral on social media,” alleged the letter. Soni was booked under Sections 295A, 504 and 505 of the IPC.

