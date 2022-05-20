SGPC to meet Modi, Shah on Sikh prisoner issue

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami Thursday said they would soon take up the issue of release of Sikh prisoners with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Efforts will be made to hold these meetings with Prime Minister and Home Minister within 15 days,” Dhami said.

He said that for the release of Prof Devinderpal Singh Bhullar and Bhai Gurdeep Singh Khera, meetings will be held with the Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Delhi. A decision to this effect was taken during the first meeting of the 11-member high-powered joint committee formed by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on the directions of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.

Those present at this meeting held at the SGPC’s office included head of Damdami Taksal Sant Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa, head of Tarna Dal Harian Velan, on behalf of Nihang Singh Jathebandis (organisations) Baba Nihal Singh, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Jaskaran Singh Kahan Singh Wala of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), Sikh preacher Baba Baljit Singh Daduwal, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka, Shiromani Akali Dal Delhi president Paramjit Singh Sarna, former DSGMC president Manjit Singh GK, president of Takht Sri Harmandar Ji Patna Sahib Management Committee president Avtar Singh Hit and Paramjot Singh Chahal on behalf of president of Takht Sri Abchalnagar

Hazur Sahib Management Board Bhupinder Singh Minhas.