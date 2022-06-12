SGPC to install suicide bomber Dilawar Singh’s portrait at Golden Temple museum

A portrait of suicide bomber Dilawar Singh, who killed former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, will be installed at the Central Sikh Museum inside the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Tuesday, said Sulakhan Singh, the manager of the Harmandir Sahib.

Singh told The Indian Express that the portrait will be installed in a ceremony organised by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Former Punjab Police officer Dilawar Singh had tied a belt of explosives around his waist which led to the blast that killed Beant Singh and 16 others at the Punjab Civil Secretariat on the evening of August 31, 1995.

The move to install Dilawar Singh’s portrait has come ahead of the Sangrur bypoll in which Kamaldeep Kaur, the sister of Balwant Singh Rajoana, is contesting for the Shiromani Akali Dal Badal, which controls the SGPC. Sentenced to death in the Beant Singh assassination case, former Punjab Police constable Rajoana had been on standby in case Dilawar Singh had failed in his mission. Rajoana and Dilawar Singh were close friends.

In 2012, the Akal Takht had declared Dilawar Singh as ‘Qaumi Shaheed’ (martyr of the community). Sources said that one of the reasons behind the delay in installing the portrait of Babbar Khalsa International militant Dilawar Singh at the Central Sikh Museum was that he used to trim his beard. Besides, the alliance between the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) proved to be an obstacle.