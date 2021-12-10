Punjab: SGPC to honour farmer leaders on December 13

The executive committee of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Friday decided to honour the leaders of farm unions at Golden Temple on December 13. This decision was taken during the committee meeting chaired by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Dhami said, “SGPC has supported the farmers during the Kisan Sangharsh and would continue to stand firm with them in future too”.

Talking about other decisions taken during the meeting, Dhami said that simple langar would be served by the SGPC to commemorate the martyrdom fortnight of the Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru, from December 21 to 30.

“During this time, sweets will not be made part of langar at the gurdwara. Martyrdom fortnight is an emotional issue for Sikhs and it is important to practise the spirit of the history of these days. Jaap (recitation of Gurbani) would be done during the fortnight in memory of Sahibzadas and other martyrs,” said Dhami.

The SGPC president said that Baba Banda Singh Bahadar Museum, which is under construction at Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib, would be completed soon and dedicated to the sangat.

“At the same time, a committee has been set up to look after the historic Jahaj Haweli of Diwan Todar Mal. Negotiations will also be held for the disposal of the case pending in the High Court regarding this haweli and steps would be taken to preserve it,” said Dhami. He said that the EC has also committed to following up the cases of the Sikh prisoners and approved to pay the fees of advocates in the case of Davinderpal Singh Bhullar.

“The government should release the imprisoned Singhs as the government had announced their release on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji,” Dhami said.

Akal Takht honours Rajinder Singh

Rajinder Singh, who was recently released from a British jail after serving 34 years for killing Darshan Das, founder of the Birmingham-based Sachkhand Nanak Dham sect, and two of his disciples, was honoured at Akal Takht on Friday.

According to a SGPC press note, Rajinder killed Darshan Das “for uttering derogatory remarks against the Sikh Gurus”.

Rajinder was honoured at Sri Akal Takht Sahib, the highest temporal seat of the Sikh community, by officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh. Dhami and other prominent personalities were present on the occasion.

Giani Harpreet Singh said, “The Sikh community could never tolerate derogatory remarks against their Gurus and Sikh warriors. Bhai Rajinder Singh had to spend a long time in a jail in England and was released after 34 years. The Panth (community) always remembers the sacrifices of such heroes. An appeal has been made to SGPC to support the families of these Sikh warriors fully in every manner.”

SGPC president said, “Rajinder Singh is the jewel of the Sikh Qaum and his contribution towards the Quam is unforgettable.”