SGPC slams parole granted to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh has objected to the one-month parole granted to Dera Sacha chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh by the Haryana government and said the decision shows the government’s double standards.

Responding to news of the parole, Harjinder Singh said, “On one hand, the governments are not releasing Bandi Singhs (Sikh political prisoners) from jails though they have completed their sentences; on the other hand, the Dera Sirsa head, who is a convict in heinous crimes like rapes and murders, is being brought out from the jail time and again.”

“Sadly, the BJP governments in Haryana and the Centre are playing a political game together. The BJP government at the Centre had already given furlough to Ram Rahim during the elections for the purpose of political gain and again gave parole to Ram Rahim for taking advantage in the Sangrur election. Sikh sentiments will never tolerate the patronage given to Ram Rahim by the governments and it will be strongly opposed,” the SGPC president said.

“On the 500th Parkash Purb (birth anniversary) of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the central government had announced the release of Bandi Singhs, but due to malice of the government, the same has not been implemented. Though Sikh bodies have repeatedly raised this issue, the governments are not responding in a meaningful manner. However, the governments are kind to the Dera Sirsa head, who is also directly associated in the beadbi (sacrilege) cases of Sri Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari in 2015 and a murderer of religious sentiments of Sikhs,” he added

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was released on one-month parole from Sunaria jail of Rohtak, on Friday. He was last released on a 21-day furlough in February this year to meet his family members in Gurgaon.

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court last October had sentenced Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others to life imprisonment in the 19-year-old murder case of sect manager Ranjit Singh. In 2017, the Dera chief was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment for raping two of his disciples.