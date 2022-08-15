SGPC slams lighting up Minar-e-Fateh in Tricolour lights

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee has condemned illuminating Minar-e-Fateh – a memorial built at Chappar Chiri of Mohali in memory of victory over Sirhind by Sikh General Baba Banda Singh Bahadar – with Tricolour lights, saying this is nothing but an act of playing with the Sikh sentiments.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said, “It’s not the done thing for the AAP government in Punjab to light up Minar-e-Fateh in Tricolour lights. The Sikh General Baba Banda Singh Bahadar had hoisted the Khalsa’s Nishan Sahib…the Sikh sentiments have been hurt by this act of the government.”