SGPC slams Kirpan in Pak province

The SGPC on Friday criticised the ban on wearing Kirpan (Sri Sahib) of Sikhs in court complexes or government institutions in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as “unfortunate and against religious freedom”.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said, “For Amritdhari Sikhs, Kirpan is one of the important five Kakaars, wearing which is must as per the Sikh Rehat Maryada (code of conduct). Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth guru at the time of formation of Khalsa had made it mandatory for initiated Sikhs to wear five Kakaars, which is an important part of living as Khalsa.”

SGPC president said that the Kirpan is not a knife or a dagger but a symbol of faith for the Sikhs. “The decision of the Peshawar High Court has caused great resentment in the minds of Sikhs. The Sikhs have settled all over the world and now the governments of different countries have allowed Sikhs to wear Kirpan at other places including airports. Pakistan had been a part of India before 1947, so the people living there are well aware of the Sikh history and traditions,” said Dhami.