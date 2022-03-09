SGPC seeks direct flights to Canada, US, UK from Amritsar

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday demanded that the Centre start direct flights from Amritsar to various countries, including the USA and Canada.

In the recent past, Sikh leaders from Canada and the United States of America (USA) have contacted the SGPC on this issue, he said. “About five million Sikhs live abroad who have to face inconvenience due to non-availability of direct flights to Amritsar. Direct flights should be started from Amritsar to the USA, Canada, European countries, Australia and the United Kingdom,” Dhami said in a statement.

Dhami added added that for the same, the SGPC will establish liaison with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister of civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia.

He said that the SGPC will also help the Punjabi students who are returning from war-torn Ukraine by facilitating their return from Punjab from Delhi. “An agreement has been reached with Indo-Canadian bus service, which will bring these students from Delhi airport to Punjab. SGPC will also provide them with refreshments and the staff members of the Delhi Sikh Mission will assist them in Delhi,” Dhami said.

During the executive committee (EC) meeting on Tueday, it was also decided to hold the budget session from March 30. During the session, the budget for fiscal year 2022-23 will be passed and priorities would be determined for the future work.

Dhami said that the EC has also decided to release the annual assistance of Rs 15 lakh to All India Pingalwara Charitable Society, Amritsar. He said Bhagat Puran Singh had set an example for the betterment of humanity and the Pingalwara society is taking forward his vision. “SGPC will continue annual assistance of Rs 15 lakh to Pingalwara society,” he said.

The SGPC chief said that in the age of social media, the EC has approved new amendments and guidelines to further strengthen the information technology (IT) wing of the organisation. He said that a committee was constituted to streamline the IT wing and its recommendations would be implemented.

In the meeting, it was also decided to dispatch 300 holy saroops (scriptures) of Sri Guru Granth Sahib as per the demand received from Takht Sachkhand Sri Abchalnagar Hazur Sahib, Nanded. Dhami said these holy saroops will be sent in a special bus with due reverence and conduct to the Sangat of Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

Dhami also demanded the release of Sikh prisoners. Lashing out at the Delhi government, Dhami said, “The Kejriwal government is adamant against the Centre’s decision of releasing Prof Devinderpal Singh Bhullar and the SGPC will soon meet the Union home minister on this issue.”

He also informed that a delegation of SGPC met Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and education minister BC Nagesh regarding the issue of barring Sikh children from attending education institutions with turban in Bengaluru and Mangalore and the ministers have assured that this will not happen in future.

During the EC meeting, approval was also given to provide a 3% dearness allowance (DA) to the employees of SGPC. Dhami said a special allowance of Rs 1,000 will be given to the employees having salary up to Rs 20,000; Rs 500 for salary between Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000. Similarly, an increase in salary has been given of Rs 1,000 to bilmukta employees, Rs 15 per day to daily wagers, Rs 500 per month to part time employees.