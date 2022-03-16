SGPC says will consider demand to restore original Nanakshahi calendar

While the Sikh community remains divided over the ‘original’ Nanakshahi calendar launched at the Akal Takht in 2003, the SGPC has agreed to consider the demand of separatist body Dal Khalsa to restore it.

The move comes three days after Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh launched SGPC-approved calendar’s 2010 amended version on the demand of Sikh bodies like Damdami Taksal.

On Tuesday, SGPC general secretary Karnail Singh Panjoli attended an event where Dal Khalsa launched the ‘original’ version of the Nanakshahi calendar.

Panjoli said: “I have been handed over memorandum by Dal Khalsa. Their demand is to restore the Nanakshai calendar that was released in 2003. I assure that their demand will reach SGPC president and it will be considered in SGPC executive committee meting soon.”

After performing ardaas at a simple ceremony at the Akal Takht Sahib, the leaders of the organisation released the calendar of the current year and presented its first copy to Panjoli.

Dal Khalsa alleged that the calendar released by SGPC two days ago was Bikrami and not Nanakshahi.

Pictures of separatists used

The calendar released by the Dal Khalsa features photos separatist Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale. Pictures of Dr Jagjit Singh Chouhan, Dr Gurmeet Singh Aulakh and Dr Sohan Singh — all ideologues of Sikh separatist movement have also been used.

The organisation also published pictures of Paramjit Singh Panjwar, Wadhwa Singh Babbar and Gajinder Singh, who are among most wanted by the security agencies and are presently believed to be in Pakistan.