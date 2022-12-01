SGPC asks Punjab govt to stop release of ‘Dastaan-e-Sirhind’

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami Wednesday urged the Punjab government to stop the release of animation film ‘Dastaan-e-Sirhind’.

Dhami, in a statement, said in the movie, the ‘sahibzadas’ (sons) of tenth Sikh Guru have been personified, due to which there is anger in the ‘Sangat’ (community). Several organisations and the ‘Sangat’ have demanded a ban on the film, he said, adding that several objections regarding the animation have also reached the SGPC.

Dhami said nobody is above the sentiments of ‘Sangat’, so Punjab government should take immediate action and stop the film from being released. At the same time, the censor board should also reconsider its decision.

The SGPC president said the decision regarding any film related to Sikh history is taken in the light of principles, Sikh ‘maryada’ (code of conduct) and traditions. Therefore, the SGPC is committed to the sentiments of the ‘Sangat’ and Sikh principles in the case of this film as well, he said.