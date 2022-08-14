SGPC protests in Punjab, Haryana to demand release of Sikh prisoners

August 14, 2022 5:58:39 am
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Saturday staged a protest in Amritsar and parts of Haryana demanding release of Bandi Singhs (Sikh prisoners). They also submitted a memorandum with the deputy commissioner addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In the morning, a large number of the SGPC members and employees took out a protest march from the Golden Plaza, outside of Golden Temple. They all had donned black turbans. The protest was led by led by SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami.
The march passed through different areas of the city and then reached the DC office for submitting the memorandum, which was received by the Subdivisional magistrate on the behalf of the commissioner.
Dhami said that the Sikhs made over 80 per cent sacrifices for the freedom of the country, but sadly they are being “alienated” for the last 75 years. “An example of this discrimination is keeping the Bandi Singhs behind bars for the last three decades where they have served more than their life sentence,” he said.
The Constitution of the country gives equal rights to every citizen but the governments’ attitude towards the Sikhs has remained negative. It is due to this anti-Sikh attitude that justice is not being given to Sikhs imprisoned for the last 30 years”, Dhami added.
