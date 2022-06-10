SGPC objects to appointment of non-Sikh as Punjab and Sind Bank MD

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Harjinder Singh has raised an objection to the appointment of a non-Sikh as managing director and chief executive officer of Punjab and Sind Bank.

The central government had recently appointed Swarup Kumar Saha to the posts.

Singh said the bank was established in 1908 as an independent bank of Sikhs. “This bank is known as Sikh bank and only a Sikh should be appointed at its top post. A consensus was also reached in this regard with the government at the time of nationalisation of this bank, but sadly it is not being implemented in spirit,” said Singh.

“It is not justified to ignore the thought process of Sikh personalities behind the establishment of this bank and the consensus formed during its nationalisation that only a Sikh should be appointed to PSB top post,” he said.