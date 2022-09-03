scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

SGPC to launch protest on Sept 12 demanding release of Sikh prisoners

The SGPC said the movement will start from September 12, when protests will be organised outside the deputy commissioners' offices in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami at Teja Singh Samundari Hall at Golden Temple Complex in Amritsar. (Express photo by Rana Simranjit Singh)

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has decided to launch a mass movement with the support of Sikh organisations regarding the release of Sikh prisoners who have completed their jail terms.

The SGPC said the movement will start from September 12, when protests will be organised outside the deputy commissioners’ offices in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

At a meeting of all SGPC members held at the Teja Singh Samundri Hall on Friday, resolutions were passed regarding the release of Sikh prisoners.

It was also announced “to deal with full power” against a petition filed by an individual in the Supreme Court regarding the minority status accorded to communities. “A commitment was expressed to take swift action on this petition from legal and all other aspects. In the resolution passed in this regard, an appeal was made to the Government of India to strengthen the side of the minority communities against this petition, which attacks the rights of minorities and to represent them legally,” the SGPC said in a statement.

At the meeting, attacks on religious principles and places of worship were also condemned and the vandalism of a church near Tarn Taran was described as unfortunate.

The meeting was held under the leadership of SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami who condemned the “stubborn attitude of governments” in releasing Sikh prisoners from jails and presented resolutions “regarding the future struggle”.

In a resolution presented by Dhami, “it was approved that on September 12… SGPC members will wear black robes and chains during the protest”.

A signature campaign will also be launched to start a mass movement and a memorandum will be submitted to the governor. It was also decided to hold discussions with retired Sikh judges, senior lawyers and scholars from the community to take their opinion for the release of the Sikh prisoners.

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 05:09:59 am
